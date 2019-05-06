Speech to Text for Crews cleaning up after train derailment in Jackson County

waay-31s alexis scott has been at the scene all afternoon and is live to tell us what she's learning about the investigation. alexis? crews have been here all day trying to figure out what happened. and in the last hour -- large bulldozers have been brought out and police are only letting people who live on this street come through. representatives from chattanooga and birmingham are here to start cleaning up the coal and figure out how to move the train cars. michal garderner, lives in front of train tracks "i mean, it's an absolute mess," michael garderner is used to the sound of the trains going by in front of his house. he was sitting on his porch monday morning when he saw something that didn't quite look right. michal garderner, lives in front of train tracks "this one was particularly different because i noticed it was going faster than normal and when i say faster than normal i mean gravel was flying off the top of the cars," when garderner went back inside his house, he says the floor boards started to shake. when he came back out -- he saw the damage and immediately called 9-1-1. gardner told me the sound is something he'll never forget. michal garderner, lives in front of train tracks "very loud, screeching metal, probably the worst situation imaginable in my experience," about 20 cars are off the track and some of the railroad tracks are actually bent up. jackson county deputies say the trains were carrying coal and they're glad it's contained to a small area of road. rocky harnen, chief deputy - jackson county police "they were not carrying hazardous material at the time, had this been chlorine or something like that, it would have been a very serious incident. we probably would've had people dead," the representatives from chattanooga did tell me normally this is something that takes about 24 hours to clear up. but we don't have an exact time this will be cleaned or a cause to the derailment. reporting live in jackson county, alexis scott waay-31 news.