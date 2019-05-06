Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Madison Police searching for suspect in deadly overnight shooting

Madison Police searching for suspect in deadly overnight shooting

Posted: May. 6, 2019 4:42 PM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 4:42 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Speech to Text for Madison Police searching for suspect in deadly overnight shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

us she hopes police find who's responsible.. julie hedrick, neighbor"we just always need to be on the watch. we are just careful for crime.' this afternoon--poli ce told us they don't think there is any threat to the community. the name of the victim who died has not been released this afternoon. live in madison sm waay 31 news.
Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events