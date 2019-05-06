News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Moon Landing
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Moon Landing
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Drone footage: Train carrying coal derails in Jackson County
Drone footage: Train carrying coal derails in Jackson County
Posted: May. 6, 2019 3:16 PM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 3:20 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Few Clouds
79°
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
80°
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
75°
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
79°
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
79°
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Man charged with DUI after driving his truck into creek at Big Spring Park
Madison Police searching for suspect in deadly overnight shooting
Snakes in Huntsville neighborhood put some residents on edge
Train carrying coal derails in Jackson County
Man accused of strangling his girlfriend and killing her dog turned himself in
Madison County Schools to build multi-million dollar fine arts center
WAAY31 obtains personnel file of Muscle Shoals elementary school principal who resigned
Florence man charged with rape, sodomy
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Ardmore, Tennessee
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to a boy
Community Events