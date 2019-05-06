Speech to Text for Shooting on skyline road

we begin with breaking news at midday - right now the emergency management agency and public safety crews are on the scene of a trail derailment in jackson county... the ema just tweeted out these photos of the scene in woodville, they say the train was carruing coal. there is no threat to the public but officials are saying to avoid the area. we have a crew on the way and will keep you updated. we are following new information at midday - neighbors are talking to waay 31 after one person is dead-- and another hurt overnight in a shooting. we first brought you this story as breaking news one our morning show. the shooting happened at a home in the 200 block of skyline road. that's near slaughter road in madison. waay 31's rodneya ross was at the scene all morning talking to police. she's live with what neighbors are saying about that home. alyssa...when i got here at three this morning there were police sirens and caution tape surrounding this home on skyline road. now as you can see things have returned back to normal-- but some neighbors i talked with say this house has been anything but normal. lelia matthews "well i woke up at two o'clock and it's just lights and, you know, noise. and i didn't know what was going on." leila matthews has lived in the area for seven years. monday morning she was surprised to wake up to a lot of commotion coming from the home right behind hers. sot lelia matthews "i'm like really shocked that this happened in this neighborhood." around 2 monday morning-- madison police found a victim with a gunshot wound-- that person was taken to huntsville hospital. a second victim was also found dead-- but police aren't saying how that person died. sot captain john stringer "we have persons of interest but at this time no viable suspects. so we don't have information to release on suspects." other people who live in the area didn't want to go on camera-- but told me they're not as surprised something like this happened. many i talked with believe the house may be a drug house and told me they typically see multiple cars parked outside-- and each time they're different. one neighbor even telling me they've reached out to madison police before about the home. for now -- leila matthews tells me she hopes this doesn't happen again. sot lelia matthews "i'm hoping this is like one time incident um domestic." now-- i did reach out to madison police to find out if in fact they have been contacted about this home here on skyline before. i'm still waiting to hear back. police did say however-- they don't believe there is any threat to the community. live in madison, rr, waay 31 news.