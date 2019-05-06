Speech to Text for Justin King capital murder trial

news. happening today-- trial for a man charged with capital murder and first degree arson is expected to get underway today. he was first arrested back in 2016. waay 31's casey albritton is live at the madison county courthouse with a look at this case. casey? in a matter of hours-- justin dewayne king will enter the courtroom and face a jury for his capital murder trial. king is the prime suspect from a case in 2016-- where a man died after a mobile home caught fire in hazel green...and officials deemed it a homicide. officials arrested justin dewayne king for the death of danny ray smith back in 2016. he was indicted in 2018...nearly two years later. according to officials, king and 18-year-old dakota vickers reportedly discussed the murder in the madison county jail to a police informant. reports say king kicked, choked, and strangled smith while in the process of robbing him-- then king set smith's house on fire. king faces charged of capital murder and first degree arson. king's trial will begin at 9 this morning-- here at the madison county courthouse. live in huntsville,