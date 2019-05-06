Speech to Text for Monday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. let's begin with waay 31 rodneya ross. the oakwood university choir will come home to huntsville tomorrow night. that's after being involved in a deady wreck in california. one person is dead after the collision between the choir's charter bus ... and an s- u-v. officials have identified the victim as 51-year-old kenneth bishop. happening today. the southern poverty law center will address a recent ruling on alabama prisons. a federal judge ruled saturday that alabama's department of corrections is not doing enough to address suicide prevention in their prisons. a chinese spokesman says trade envoys are quote 'preparing to travel to the u-s following president trump's new tariff threat. the president said 10 percent tariffs placed last year on 200 billion dollars of goods will be increased on friday to 25 percent. the u-s-s abraham lincoln carrier strike group is being deployed to the u-s central command region. a bomber task force is also heading to the area. the white house says this move is due to "troubling" warnings from iran. a brand new madison county schools fine art center is about to come off the drawig board and become a reality. the plans for the fine arts center include an 800 seat theater-- band and choir rooms-- and art classrooms. the project will cost 17.8 million dollars and will be located near sparkman