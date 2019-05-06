Speech to Text for Madison Shooting and Stabbing

breaking news this morning-- madison police are actively investigating a homicide that happened overnight. this is all happening on skyline road near slaughter road. police have been on there since 2 this morning. waay31'srodneyaross is live there now where she's been talking with police all morning long. rodneya. live good morning greg and alyssa...right now i can tell you this is still an active scene...in fact a captain with the madison police department tells us this is a homicide investigation. vo take a look at this video...this is the scene when i arrived this morning. madison police say the call came in sometime around two and when they arrived they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound -- that person was taken to huntsville hospital. police told us there is a second victim who died at the scene -- but they're not telling us what happened to that person yet. we do know police will be here for a while as they continue to investigate exactly what happened. "there's no indication that there's a threat to the community at this time. that the incident was related to anything other than the residents and those involved inside." vo i did ask captain stringer if there is any threat to the community or if this will impact schools this morning. he told me there is no need for anyone to be worried...and the only impact to schools is that the school bus may not be able to access skyline road if police still have it shutdown. we'll continue to update you as we learn more information. live in madison, rr, waay 31 news.