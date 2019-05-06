Speech to Text for OAKWOOD UNIVERSITY STUDENTS PERFORM HOURS AFTER DEADLY CRASH IN SAN FRANCISCO

fire, the show went on for the huntsville singers. flames tore through the tour bus carrying students and staff from oakwood university. the bus was just part of a multi- vehicle pileup in the san francisco. the driver of this suv -- killed. oakwood students describe the moments as terrifying. "it was like a nightmare. some rushed to help as fire spread to other vehicles. "we could hear shouts outside. and the people were -- were trying to open doors of the other vehicle." all of the people from oakwood walked away without serious injuries. and just hours later. they did what they do best: sharing their music with the people of san franciso. both locals and old navy jumped in to replace the clothes they lost in the fire. putting on smiles with their new outfits to sing again tonight. "we can't take this thing called life for granted. and that's what this taught me, life can be gone in an instant."