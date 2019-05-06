Speech to Text for MADISON COUNTY SCHOOLS TO BUILD MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR FINE ARTS CENTER

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

take a look at this ... this is what the new madison county schools fine arts center will look like once its complete ... the district could break ground on the 17.8 million dollar project as early as the end of the school year ... and construction is expected to take about 18 months ... thanks for joining us tonight. i'm will robinson smith waay 31's sarah singleterry talked to parents and students about the multi-million dollar project ... she's live now in madison county with what they had to say ... i'm at sparkman high school where the district is building this new fine arts center ... the people i talked to today say they're excited the school system is showing such massive support for the arts ... xavier sanders "that's insane. that's a lot of money." xavier sanders is in the sparkman high school band and was blown away when he heard the district is spending more than 17 million dollars on the school system's first fine arts center ... xs "i think it's awesome that it's actually going to the arts program because that's something that you don't usually hear a lot." a district spokesperson confirmed plans for the fine arts center include an 800 seat theater ... band and choir rooms ... and art classrooms ... construction could begin as early as the end of the school year ... and the district says the project should be finished within 18 months ... the structure is going up on sparkman high school's campus ... and officials say it can be used by any school in the district ... but rebecca rundle doesn't think that's practical ... rebecca rundle "if it's something all of the schools can use that's great, but in addition to the fine arts center ... i learned today that sparkman high is also building a breezeway to connect the main building and freshman center ... live in madison county ss waay 31 news