Speech to Text for SNAKES IN NORTH ALABAMA

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as temperatures heat up in the tennessee valley more snakes are coming out to bask in the sunlight. take a look at water snakes in a huntsville neighborhood. neighbors say on sunny days dozens of snakes slither out and it has them on edge. these snakes aren't venomous, but we wanted to know how you can keep you and your family safe from the ones that are. thanks for joining us. i'm will robinson smith. waay31's sierra phillips is live at the lincoln park neighborhood in huntsville where she met up with an alabama snake expert to learn more, sierra? experts say right now its mating season for snakes here at pinehook creek in huntsville which means snakes are popping out. i met with a snake expert here to find out more. mosley- "the big ones...i'm thinking they're gonna come up here and bite people." travis mosley lives near pinhook creek in huntsville, which means right now he's got a front row seat to water snakes. mosley "usually we go look at them....sometimes i throw a rock at it." mosley may not be the biggest fan of the snakes here, but raymond corey with the alabama herpetological society is a different story. corey- "the snake they're seeing here they probably won't see that many in a few months." corey says the snakes here are midland water snakes. they're harmless, but he says its best to give them their space. corey- "the snake that they're going to be concerned with being in the water is going to be the water moccasin or cottonmouth" while rare in huntsville corey says the cottonmouth is the one to worry about. that's what neighbors tell me they're worried is lurking below the bridge at pinehook, but corey says that's not the case. corey- "you can see their eyes on the top of their heads, cotton mouths you can't see their eyes." there's four dangerous snakes you might see here in north alabama: cottonmouth, copperhead, timber rattlesnake, and pygmy rattlesnake. corey- "to find one up this far in their range would be a pretty spectacular find. " and while the snakes we saw sunday aren't venomous mosley says for now he's staying away. mosley- "i just don't like it." once the season here is over, the snakes will most likely spread out. they could pop up again here next year, but might also end up miles down stream. reporting live in huntsville sierra phillips