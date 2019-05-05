Speech to Text for TORNADO STORY

some people call alabama the new "tornado alley." our state now averages more deadly tornados than any other in the country. the dangers are so high. the washington post recently broke down some of the deadliest tornados in north alabama. and there's one thing in common. limestone county. three of the deadliest tornados hit in 1974 and 2011. the 2011 anniversary is this weekend. i went to limestone county to see how people prepare for the danger. and learned some storms are so strong, people are still scarred by them. april in the tennessee valley ...it's the height of tornado season. in the crosshairs of the two largest tornado outbreaks in american history - the super outbreaks of april 3rd, 1974 and april 27th, 2011 - was south limestone county ... more specifically, the swan creek manufactured home community. "i remember our son calling us and telling us the devastation that had happened here...because of all the big beautiful trees it had taken down. mostly up front by the office and things" sa "tornado day", as many in south now call that fateful day in 2011, brought 62 twisters to alabama in a single day. the deadliest tornado carved a path from franklin county alabama to franklin county tennessee, killing 72-people along the way. the hackleburg/phil campbell tornado grazed the swan creek community at ef-4 strength. "there were trees what were tumbled up and there was one rv that was overturned...i guess up by the office somewhere." sa slyvia avery and her husband barely missed that twister ... they had been staying at swan creek, but moved to a different rv park earlier that month. in the 70s, swan creek was known as lawson's trailer park. before the name change, it made its first mark in the history books when two f5 tornadoes hit within 30 minutes of each other. the washington post mentioned the phenomenon earlier this month, on the 45th anniversary of the 1974 super outbreak. the first entered limestone county just after 7 pm. lawson's took a direct hit. 28-people died. just as rescue operations were getting underway, a second f5 formed near the tennessee river and followed along a nearly identical track. 11 people died in the second tornado. i asked if limestone county's history with tornadoes, has changed peoples' mindsets about living there. "i don't pay it no mind." ja james leslie remembers the 2011 outbreak well. after seeing the sky turn dark, he left his home to seek shelter elsewhere. weeks passed before he could get back. "do you ever talk about them? "i don't ever talk about the tornadoes when they come through - why is that? just don't. that's something in the plan... you can't control it no way." butted "only thing you can do is take cover if you want to...be like me, sometimes i just ride it out." swan creek has exactly the place for that...a large storm shelter at the entrance of the neighborhood. stand up: both james and sylvia tell me they feel comfortable living here because of this...a tornado shelter that's open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, unlike county storm shelters that are usually only open in the event of a tornado watch. "i feel safe, knowing that it's there and i'm able to make that choice...that i can go and that i can go feeling that, you know i don't have to leave my animals here..." sa aside from heading to the shelter, james also leans on his faith... "i know somebody that's take care of me no matter what the storms do." we asked around and actually managed to find a couple of folks who were living and working at lawson's in 1974 when the deadly tornadoes struck. we couldn't get them on camera. they told us they didn't want to relive that experience, it was