Speech to Text for Oakwood University Students Involved in Bus Fire in San Francisco

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

us tonight -- i'm will robinson-smith. waay 31's alex torres-perez spoke to people at the university who say they're relieved nobody from the university got seriously hurt. "at that moment, we didn't know we were watching death, we were looking death in the face" a deadly and fiery crash early saturday morning involving 3 cars and a tour bus shut down most of a highway in san francisco. "the force of the major collision in the back of the bus threw me forward down the steps," choir manager vilroy mcbean said the next few moments were crucial for him and the other people on the bus. "in my mind, i thought this could blow up at any minute." thankfully, everyone on the bus was able to get out. the students on the bus were members of the aeolians, oakwood university's award winning choir. the group was scheduled to give performances this weekend at a church in san francisco. they had just arrived and were heading to their hotel when the accident happened! "even now, it's something out of a movie, but it's real." the students lost everything they had. still a few hours after the accident.... the students sang their hearts out and are scheduled to perform again on sunday. the university's president is on his way to san francisco to be there with his students... and the university says they're getting support from people all around the world. "we appreciate everything they are doing and will do to support our students at this time. i know it is difficult for them, but we're here to support them during this difficult time." reporting in hsv atp waay 31 news and because those students lost everything in the crash, like passports and identification, it will be difficult for these students to return to alabama. right now, the police chief of oakwood university is working with authorities in california trying figure out those traveling issues to get these students back home. if you want to learn how you can help these students get back what they lost, click on this story on our website at waay tv dot com. you can find it right on our homepage -- or under the news tab. tomorrow -- good morning america will look into more on the crash... they'll be talking with some of the people directly involved in the wreck -- what it was like -- and what's next. good