Speech to Text for One Killed, One Critically Injured in Fire

new information at 10- you're looking at video shot by a neighbor early this morning in muscle shoals. you can see ambulances and firetrucks responding to a house fire on dearborn avenue that killed one person and left another in serious condition. that neighbor told waay31's sierra phillips she saw firefighters break down windows to pull a couple out of their home in an effort to save them from the flames. horton- "one lady came down, she was like almost like lifeless and then the other man they got down and they started doing cpr on him." neighbors on dearborn avenue in muscle shoals are reeling from a fire that killed one and sent another in----serious condition---- to uab hospital. horton- "it was kind of scary i didn't know how bad it was...as in like the flames" herring- "i live, 2...3 streets over and it was like fog i could see it just coming" casey herring told me he called 911 after seeing the fire, and crews responded within a few minutes of that call. herring - "they had this whole street lit up 4 or 5 police officers, 3 or 4 trucks, and 3 or 4 ambulances" tonight the house is blocked by tape. smoke and fire damage can be seen throughout the house, and the carport is severely damaged. in muscle shoals, sierra phillips, waay31 news. fire investigators say the fire was accidental and