Speech to Text for Jerraud Powers shares draft experience

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

made an n-f-l team... decatur high's jerraud powers says he was relieved when got drafted in the third round of the 2009 draft. "man, wow, i've been doing this for 18 years and i really made it." powers answered phone calls from nfl teams saying they wanted him, but powers never heard his name called on tv. when bill polian's number popped up, powers hung up, not knowing poly was the colts president. "so he calls back and he's laughing about it and everything, and hes like look man i'm your new boss, i'm bill poley the president of the indianapolis colts we are taking you go to your tv. that's how it happened to me. it was a unique experience, i was watching a chick flick with my girlfriend who is now my wife, while my family was in the other room watching every pick of the draft, they just thought you had to watch tv, they didn't know they actually call you before getting picked." powers says the months leading to the draft are grueling. after the iron bowl in 2008, he was off to l.a. for months of training. "the combine come, pro day comes, then the draft, then that next weekend you have to report for mini-camp so it just never stops. so i literally was on a two year stretch without a break." powers says he tells athletes looking to play in the nfl to value their time and use it wisely, but powers' says his most important advice is this. "you can go in the first or 7th round, you can be an un-drafted free rookie and still make the team, whatever opportunity is given to you, take it and run with it."