High school baseball teams representing North Alabama in semi finals

Several North Alabama teams still in the running for a baseball state title

Posted: May. 4, 2019 10:28 PM
Updated: May. 4, 2019 10:28 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

clock. its final four time for the baseball playoffs, games were moved up a day because of weather, so we have our area's results heading into the semi finals. mars hill bible is holding town 1a for north alabama decatur heritage beat cedar bluff to advance to the semi finals phil campbell moving on in 3a, they'll face piedmont friday. in 4a, brooks moves on, they'll play hokes bluff. madison academy took care of buisness against boaz, they'll play springville. and bob jones faces hewitt trussville after the patriots
