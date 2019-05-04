Speech to Text for ONE DEAD, ONE INJURED IN MUSCLE SHOALS HOUSE FIRE

happening now. investigators are looking into an early morning fire that left one person is dead and has another fighting for their life in colbert county. the fire happened on dearborne ave in muscle shoals. thanks for joining us this evening. i'm will robinson-smith. waay31s sierra phillips is live at the home. sierra, what have you learned since we last spoke with you at 5? in the last hour i spoke with a neighbor who tells me he was the one to call 911 after seeing smoke from 3 streets over. he said fire fighters got here within just a few minutes. weve learned this fire has been ruled accidental by investigators, investigators tell me they believe it might've been cooking related. we do know muscle shoals fire was called here a little before 1am this morning. two people were taken to the hospital. one is dead. another is in uab hospital in critical condition. the fire caused smoke and fire damage inside, you can see severe damage to the carport roof. in muscle shoals, sp waay31 news