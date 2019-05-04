Speech to Text for OAKWOOD UNIVERSITY STUDENTS PERFORM HOURS AFTER DEADLY CRASH IN SAN FRANCISCO

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this evening... students and staff from oakwood university were involved in a fiery crash in san francisco. the california highway patrol says the student's bus could not stop in time and slammed into some vehicles. an suv then rear ended the bus, which caused the bus to catch fire. the driver of the suv died and 2 others taken to the hospital. but no students or staff members were seriously injured in the crash. waay 31's alex torres-perez spoke to people at the university who say they are relieved nobody got seriously hurt. will this morning oakwood university posted this message on their facebook page to let parents know about the accident. and though no one was seriously injured. one of the parents of a student in that bus says it could have been much worse. "it is a blessing for us." a deadly and fiery crash early this morning involving at least 2 cars and a tour bus shut down most of a highway in san francisco. the bus was carrying 18 students and two staff members from oakwood university. "my first thought was is anyone hurt? are the students okay?" ken dixon got a call at around 4:30 this morning from the university's president letting him know about the crash. president leslie pollard is now on his way to san francisco to be with his students. "all of our students are really important to us." the students on the bus were members of the aeolians, the university's award winning choir. the group had several performances scheduled for this weekend. they had just arrived to san francisco and were going to the hotel when the accident happened. and despite losing everything in the crash.... these students still sang their hearts out and are scheduled to perform again on sunday with support from all over the world. "we appreciate everything they are doing and will do to support our students at this time. i know it is difficult for them, but we're here to support them during this difficult time." ll: the university says they're grateful all their students are doing okay, but also add that their thoughts and prayers are with the family of the person that died in the accident. reporting in hsv atp waay 31 news and because those students lost everything in the crash like passports and identification -- it will be difficult for these students to return. right now -- the police chief of oakwood university is working with authorities in california trying figure out those traveling issues to get