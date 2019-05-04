Speech to Text for Rob's May 4th Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cities will experience the strike. showers and thunderstorms remain possible through tonight. strong storms may produce gusty winds and small hail. heavy rain may lead to ponding on roadways and localized flooding. thunderstorm threat will end around midnight tonight. expect gradual clearing through sunday with some afternoon sunshine. the threat of showers and thunderstorms will return tuesday evening through the rest of next workweek. thanks rob!