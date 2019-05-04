Clear

Rob's May 4th Forecast

Thunderstorms possible tonight

Posted: May. 4, 2019 5:45 PM
Updated: May. 4, 2019 5:45 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

cities will experience the strike. showers and thunderstorms remain possible through tonight. strong storms may produce gusty winds and small hail. heavy rain may lead to ponding on roadways and localized flooding. thunderstorm threat will end around midnight tonight. expect gradual clearing through sunday with some afternoon sunshine. the threat of showers and thunderstorms will return tuesday evening through the rest of next workweek. thanks rob!
Huntsville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
