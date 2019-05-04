Speech to Text for Bob Jones gets walk off win

now to birmingham where bob jones is looking to make it to the semi finals for the second straight year... #3 vestavia hosting top ranked trojans with a final four spot on the line. vestavia pitcher colton lewis was cruising early but bob jones' bats really got going in the top of the 4th...slate alford smokes a 2 run double to center...2-0 patriots michael strickland adds to that with a single back up the middle to make it 3-0 vestavia makes a comeback late, this missed ball on this mason maners steal gets a rebels run home!! tied ball game at 3 now in the 7th... dylan ray up to bat.. he hits a dinger up the middle, bobble on the play.... cam hill going for it... he slides on home and bob jones slides in the final four. ray with the walkoff! 4-3 final ad-lib