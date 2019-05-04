Speech to Text for Hazel Green eliminated in quarterfinals

game three, win or go home baseball in trojan country. cullman had a grand slam early in the game to get a 4-0 leaddd those bear cat fans traveled well to hazel green tonight bear cats up 7-2 late in the sixth colin baeder rips one, a double it is. but no runs scored so trojans need a strong final inning to advance. james fisher on the mound, runner on seconed for cullman, cooooper beck sends this one flying... over center field, two run two out homer for cullman. 9-2 hazel green would score a late run, but the bear cats are back in the final four final 9-3... the defending state champs eliminated from the playoffs. it was emotional. coach frankie perez says he's going to miss coaching the thirteen seniors on this squad. they changed my life, they were part of the state championship team, and we wouldn't have one it without them, so losing those 13 guys hurts,obviously i wish we would have ended in montgomery but thats just baseball thats life, last year we learned how do be champions, this year we got beat so hopefully they got the best of two worlds. i love those guys for sure. perez said we will be seeing jordan beck from hazel green in the majors one day. he said next year will be a brand new team, but the younger guys got the best role models in the 13 seniors this past year to learn from, and build off the legacy they started.