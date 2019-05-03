Speech to Text for Possible Four Percent Raise For Teachers

years old. new tonight... a possible four percent raise for teachers across the state is being met with open arms by educators in the huntsville city school district... for teachers just starting out with a bachelors degree... it would mean roughly fifteen hundred dollars in their pocket... teachers with a masters... roughly 1800... teachers with doctorate degrees... it means roughly 2100... but with huntsville city schools already facing a deficit in their state required one month fund... what does this possible raise mean for the huntsville city schools budget. waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville... he's doing some digging to get an answer to that question... and he's finding out what this raise would mean to teachers... huntsville city schools tells me they have been preparing for the possibility of this raise for a while now... a spokesman for the district tells me they are still working on a solution to fix the financial issues facing the district... meanwhile... teachers i'm talking with tell me their excited about this possible raise... even though high school band director theo vernon is happy about more money possibly being in his pocket... he says because of inflation... the raise should be even more... theo vernon/high school band director "should be double that in my opinion. i'm very grateful for it and i'm sure we all are." nats: kody fisher "the possibility of this raise brings up one big question. what happens to the 133 teachers that huntsville city schools employees, but are not funded by the state? historically, the district has made sure all teachers see green and get that raise, but with the district still being short on their one month fund required by the state some teachers still have concerns." mariel miller/2nd grade teacher "it's an unsettling feeling for everybody not knowing the uncertainty of 'are you going to have a job in the fall?'" a huntsville city schools spokesman told me superintendent christie finley is looking at ways to cut the budget to fix the district's financial problems... but she is committed to protecting teachers jobs in the classroom... 5th grade teacher brittany martin is just trying to focus on the positive... brittany martin/5th grade teacher "we appreciate everything that we get, because it is widely known that teachers are under paid, so i know my school especially we are all really thankful for any extra, even if it is only 4 percent." this bill still needs to be passed in the house... and signed by governor ivey before its a done deal... reporting live in huntsville... kody