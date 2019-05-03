Speech to Text for Huntsville man has amassed huge collection of NASA memorabilia from his time at the agency

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

here in huntsville, we are blessed to rub elbows with many of the people who helped win the space race. they are living, breathing histories of the years leading up to that day in 1969 when humans landed on the moon! i sat down recently with one man who has amassed a huge collection of nasa memorabilia during his years at the space agency and wants to share it with you! "when i was a young engineer, we worked out at the arsenal on weekends for no money." for kenny mitchell, the space program is in his blood. he's a charter member of marshall space flight center joining on his 18th birthday in 1959 as a co-op student at auburn university. "and everything was un-air conditioned, so all the paper was sticking to you..." "we just had a can do. yes we can." he brought that "can do" attitude with him every day of his forty-year career as an engineer with nasa. his work spanned every program from saturn to skylab to the iss and sls - and he's also a bit of a packrat. "this is the upstairs part of my museum of records. i have three, four more rooms i'll show you." ok. "a bit" may be an understatement. "this is the second office. and it's a little more crowded." room after room of a lifetime of memories and memorabilia... "this is all stamp collections and historical records..." collected, categorized and catalogued... "tons of stuff..." his job gave him access to places and people that few had - and he wants to share it all to tell the amazing story of nasa through the years. "the 135 shuttle missions, i've got a picture of every crew, and a lot of them signed by the crew." "i have thousands of astronaut signatures in these notebooks here. their photos... 'this will all end up in the library of congress one day, right?' i hope we'll have that library here." and this is not just - stuff this is a collection of historical significance. "i'd tell my wife before she died, now if i die before you do, don't sell this in a garage sale. it's really valuable stuff. and don't throw it away." "much of mitchell's collection is on display here at the u.s. space and rocket center, including a rare model of the soviet n-1 rocket, that he collected while a diplomat in the ussr. the n-1 was supposed to take soviet cosmonauts to the moon, but failed on launch four out of four times, before the soviets gave up." "we love kenny mitchell..." rocket center archivist diane brown recently went through mitchell's treaure trove more of which will soon be on display as we get closer to the apollo 11 anniversary. "with everything to do with space history and pop culture. and we are so thankful and so excited that he has given all of that to us." "now this is one i treasure..." his eyes still light up when he shows off his collection. but then i asked about his most prized possession, and there is a sudden shift in his otherwise jovial demeaner. "it's not here. and , and, and i'm a little concerned. i've got yuri gagarin's signature." that's right an original signature from the first man in space currently lost in this space. "i have actually lost things. like right now. i'm trying to figure out. what did i do with that gagarin letter? 'cause that was so precious to me..." but this is a nasa engineer. failure is not an option. and success is just two doors down and a little digging away! "but this is gagarin's original signature here." "'and you think that's worth...' thousands. just because of that." another crisis averted. the monetary value aside, mitchell believes saving these small pieces of history allows us to piece together a bigger picture of what it was like to be part of history. "are you done collecting? i am! like an alcoholic. i've had my last drink. ha ha ha" mitchell is not only giving some of his personal posessions to the space and rocket center - he's also giving of his time. many days - you'll find him at the saturn v rocket display doing what he loves - telling stories,