Speech to Text for Dangerous Road in Arab

new at five! a marshall county family wants drivers near their home to slow down. this comes after 5 cars have crashed into their yard on 7th avenue in a-rab in the last year and a half! you're looking at surveillance video of one of those crashes that sent two to the hospital. the most recent crash was just a few days ago! waay 31's sierra phillips talked to the family and police to find a solution. the surveillance video you're looking at right now from last year is a sight the lowe family is all too familiar with. lowe- "i'm just waiting for the time someone is going to dip off and hit me....obviously the kids can't play in the front yard. " right now they are on their third mailbox. lowe- "we've gotten so used to the sound when this one happened i was like oop there goes another mailbox." lowe told me in his 18 months of living on 7th ave in arab, 5 cars have slammed into his mailbox. lowe- "they usually hit and the mailbox goes over there in the ditch." lowe says the crash you're looking at right now is the worst he's seen in his yard. and he says while fixing the mailbox is an inconvenience, he's more worried about safety. lowe- "it makes me nervous to even check the mail." and he's especially worried his two little ones will get hurt which is why he says his taking the issue to the mayor's office soon. lowe - "nora kate get away from the road....come over here" "arab police officers say now that they are aware of this issue. they're going to send more officers out to patrol the road, and even use a speed trailer to determine just how bad the problem is. in marshall county sierra phillips waay31 news." the speed limit on that road is 25 miles per hour -- but a-j lowe told waay31 speeding