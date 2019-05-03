Speech to Text for Moulton Strawberry Festival

happening now, the annual strawberry festival is underway in moulton. it will bring some healing for a town devastated by fire. last week three businesses on the town square were destroyed in a fire that burned for two days. a fourth business was heavily damaged in the demolition. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from the festival to show us how the community is moving forward despite the loss. scottie? the only real difference between this year's strawberry festival compared to years past is that no vendors were allowed to set up on court street here, because of safety concerns. other than that, the square is crowded, and many people i spoke with told me the reason they came out today was to support those who were affected by the fire. some are even raising money for them. brittany alred, lives in moulton "when everything happened, we were kind of able to see the event take place in our front yard. it was devastating." brittany alred lives just a couple blocks away from court street, where a fire destroyed four businesses last week. alred says she has friends who worked at those businesses, and she was heartbroken when she realized they were out of jobs. alred told me she wanted to help her friends out, and says the strawberry festival seemed like the perfect opportunity to do that. brittany alred, lives in moulton "we're actually making keychains and magnets, and we'll donate all the funds back to those affected by the fire." when i asked alred why she chose to raise money for those impacted by the fire, she says it was a no-brainer. brittany alred, lives in moulton "in 2011, my family and i were affected by the tornadoes that came through, so we know how it is to lose everything." some folks told me they believe the fire has brought the community closer together. some even say they think the festival is more successful this year because of it. lisa fuqua, lives in moulton "more people came out. we have more shops than what we had last year. it shows the support. just because there was a fireyes, it was bigbut it didn't stop our strawberry festival. people are still out here and enjoying it." brittany alred, lives in moulton "this is the biggest i've seen the festival so far, and it's amazing to see everyone come out." folks out here tell me they think the potential for rain tomorrow will have more of an impact on this event than the fire did, but they're hoping that the rain will hold off. reporting live in moulton, sk, waay 31 news