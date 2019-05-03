Speech to Text for Measles in Alabama

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at 5 -- the push in alabama to get children vaccinated, as the centers for disease control and prevention confirms a case of measles. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. the state says it's still working to confirm the little girl has themeasles, even though the feds confirm it. she's in st. clair county. that's about a hundred miles south of huntsville, and she's not even old enough to get the measles vaccine. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live now in morgan county, where parents are being warned to take action. steven? on the doors of the morgan county health department are warning signs, with the words measles in all caps. it lists the symptoms of the virus and asks you to stay away from people if you might be infected. zenovia stephens - mother of 3 "it hit close to home with the child being under 1.... he is 10 months old so of course you are going to connect to that" zenovia stephens has three sons, her youngest isn't even a year old. the alabama department of health say that's the same age as the saint claire county infant who was just diagnosed with measles. stephens says her children are vaccinated, but she sees the posts online from anti- vaccine advocates. take sot: zenovia stephens - mother of 3 "i have facebook friends that are against vaccinations um.... to each his own, i dont knock anyone that doesnt want to vaccinate their child" this year is expected to be the worst for measles in decades. the centers for disease control and prevention says the so- called "anti-vaxxers" are winning the social media war.. spreading their message that vaccines cause health problems, including autism. and public health officials need to learn how to fight back. take sot: judy smith - public health administrator "we try very hard to be respectful of people's personal values, value systems, but we will continue to march forward in efforts to see all of our children are protected." judy smith works at the morgan county health department. she says they have no public push-back campaign against anti-vaxxers, but does say the data is not on their side. take sot: judy smith - alabama department of public health "we just ask people to do their research, you know, measles vaccines particularly have been tested over and over and over again for how safe it is" the mother of the child diagnosed with measles made a facebook post pleading people to get vaccinated to keep others safe. health officials here tell me the same thing - you get vaccinated to protect not just yourself, but everyone else. in morgan co -- sd -- waay31 news. that measles case is in pell city. that's 99 miles south of huntsville! her mom spoke with our abc affiliate in birmingham -- and said her family is being quarantined!