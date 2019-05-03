Speech to Text for City split on future of old fire station

new details... an abandoned fire station in decatur is on the verge of a potential make-over. the city will either knock it down, or give it to the boys and girls club. waay31's steven dilsizian shows what it will take, to breathe new life into the old building. take standup: in my hands is the inspection report from the city of the old fire station. it says there was lead paint found on the walls and there could be some black mold. but city officials tell me the boys and girls club is prepared to pay for all of the necessary repairs. take vo: demolition or donation. those are the two options for old fire station number 4 off of 3rd street in decatur. city officials tell me the boys and girls club is asking for the facility to be donated to them. they would turn it into a teen facility, splitting up younger children in the program with older kids... and they would pay for all of the repairs to make sure there are no health hazards. take sot: paige bibbee - city council president "if you feel that you can use this building and you want to pay for it....then absolutely lets talk about it" decatur city council president paige bibbee is on board with giving the run down facility to the boys and girls club. but she'll have to convince some others. councilman billy jackson wants the building torn down. mayor tab bowling told me, he does too. he said donating the building would be a duplication of services, since another youth facility is just a mile away. but bibbee calls it a no brainer for the kids. take sot: paige bibbee - city council president "we have over 5000 kids in our school system that qualify for services that any youth service organization could fill and we as a city... we can't do it by ourselves" she says destroying the building could cost the city 10 thousand dollars... money that can be used for more important things. take sot: bibbee "we are trying to catch up on paving of roads, catching up on rideaway cutting, things that people... when we were elected, said were most important" in decatur -- sd -- waay31news. council members say there will be a work session in the coming weeks to talk about the options... then a vote will be in order. the boys and girls club did not want to