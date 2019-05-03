Speech to Text for James Clemens Baseball Players sign letters of intent

jets catcher ben bolden has been catching for lefty pitcher jackson reece for nearly six years, and today they got to sign their letters of intent together to play at the next level. jackson reece: "ever since eighth grade, me and him have been throwing bull pins, pitching in games. it's been a great experience. i wouldn't trade it for anything." ben bolden: "he's been my pitcher for six years. he's really good. he's really special." their time playing together has come to and end. jackson reece is heading to the university of montevallo. jackson: "i took a visit down there last month and i just really loved it. fell in love with the place. the coaches were awesome. the facilities were amazing." ben bolden's going farther south to faulkner. ben: "i thought it was the right fit. everyone there feels like family and it's really tight-knit. oh and they're really good." even though they won't be each others teammates, they're still excited to play ball. jackson: "i get to play baseball for the next four years." "i hope to see him in a scrimmage or something like that so we can beat them and i can have bragging rights and stuff." ad-lib sports