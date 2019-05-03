Speech to Text for Parole Chair: Board is "under attack"

the waay 31 i-team obtained a second email proving a clear split between alabama and the state's pardon & parole board. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. lyn head, the woman in charge of deciding who stays in prison and who gets out early wrote the parole board is "under attack!" it's the second document uncovered by the i-team where parole leaders encourage workers to fight possible new laws limiting the board's power. waay 31's breken terry is live in ?? after taking these emails to a victim who knows all too well about the board's past mistakes. it's almost easy to forget about the man i talked with today but lawmakers say he's a perfect example of the parole board's problems. his message is clear... clean house and hire all new leaders to help reform the broken system. me: do you feel like they kind of took your voice away by not notifying you? victim: absolutely. the parole board completely neglected their duty. this man wants to remain anonymous. but in 2017, the parole board failed to notify him when the criminal who broke into his house almost 30 years earlier was up for parole. last year, the board admitted it misinterpreted the law when it didn't notify him. victim- most of their severe problems are their own making. but look at this email obtained by the waay 31 i-team. the board's chairperson lyn head sent this to every parole and probation employee. "our agency continues to be under attack, this week, in the legislature, by the attorney general, who stated that we "are not following our own rules, and that our "system is broken" that statement surprises this victim victim- i am surprised by her approach also. that's kind of a shock to me because i've talked with her previously. governor kay ivey promoted head last year to shake up the agency. she made the move after a series of waay 31 i-team stories discovered the parole board was consistently letting violent criminals out of prison early. one of them is this man-- jimmy spencer. the board admitted it made another mistake when it let the career criminal serving a life sentence out on parole. he's now charged with killing three people in guntersville. spencer is the same criminal who broke into this man's house in 1989! victim- i feel it's kind of insulting. bills working their way through the state house and senate could help shore up the system that let spencer out. they strengthen victim notification, stops early paroles, creates more oversight and forces the board to work with several other groups... including victim advocates. but in emails sent to workers by head and executive director eddie cook it's clear they don't think any change is needed. victim- it appears they are saying no matter what the attorney general wants no matter what the governor wants were gonna play the game our way. head also wrote, "we are fighting to set the record straight, meeting with legislators and responding to the media, with the truth, hoping that they will actually see it." i started calling all three people who make parole decisions last august. one of them is lyn head. i haven't gotten one response! it's clear to this victim what needs to happen next. victim- we don't need public officials like that in office and that's the bottom line on it lets face it tax payer dollars can be spent much better than that. speaking of tax dollars... cook encouraged parole employees to take their state vehicles to montgomery to fight the possible new laws... while on the clock getting paid. the attorney general's office is determining if that request broke state