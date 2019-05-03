Speech to Text for Marshall County sheriff has plans for renovations at the jail

marshall county sheriff phil sims is setting his sights on more renovations for the jail. at the next county commission meeting, commissioners are set to open bids to repair the roof. waay31s sierra phillips is live at the jail now with an update on the renovation progress. bids are opening in just 2 weeks for the jail renovation that currently has an estimated half a million dollar price tag. that budget doesn't include the new windows, cameras, locks, and doors that were already installed at the jail. that work is approved to go up to 400 thousand dollars and also includes repairs currently taking place on the air conditioning and plumbing systems. all these renovations go hand in hand with sheriff sim's efforts to make the jail safer, and cut down on contraband entering into the jail . sheriff sims said inmates were using garbage bags tied together like rope to get contraband into their cells through the holes in cell windows. sheriff sims took office earlier this year. he's seen contractors in and out everyday for the past two weeks and there's plenty more to go. sims- "we're 100 days in now, a little more than a 100 days since i took office, and we've got a lot accomplished, we've got a lot going on and i'm glad to say we're ahead of schedule." no price tag has been set just yet on the roof repairs reporting live in guntersville sierra phillips waay31 news