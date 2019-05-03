Speech to Text for Huntsville medical provider looks to create new 24-hour mental health clinic

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a huntsville healthcare provider wants to create a "first of its kind" facility in alabama: a 24-hour clinic where people can get round the clock care for mental health. wellstone behavioral health center treats people for mental health and substance abuse issues. waay 31's alexis scott shows us their plan to expand their mission. the c-e-o of wellstone told me not every mental health patient needs a hospital if they're seeking treatment. he told me they belong in an environment where the help they get will be a process and not a one time event with medication. jeremy blair, ceo of wellstone "in the year that we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the apollo 11 mission that we take a giant leap forward in providing crisis care to those who need it in our community," wellstone c-e-o jeremy blair tells me a lot of people who suffer from mental health issues don't end up receiving the right kind of help. this is why he wants to create a clinic where people will get help tailored to anything from depression to suicidal thoughts . he told me the program will work in three stages. the patient will receive medicine they need. they'll stay in-house for as long as needed, until they're calm. and they'll be appointed someone to help them through the process until they're better to live on their own again. blair told me he's been working on the program for a long time. jeremy blair, ceo of wellstone "this is something we've been working towards for really 5 years. it's not something we just kind of all of a sudden wanted to do," wellstone says it will need state funding to make the plan a reality. they won't know if that happens until the the legislative session ends this month. nick snead says he has experienced severe depression, and says a 24-hour program is needed. nick snead, dealt with depression "i needed to be somewhere safe where somebody could help me and i want there to be more places for people that are in situations like this," snead told me of a time he chose self-harm over dealing with his emotions. nick snead, dealt with depression "for some reason if i had to choose between those two things, i'd choose the broken bone ten times over," wellstone says if it gets the state funding, the facility could house more than 50- patients at one time. and police would be able to bring people here instead of jail, if they're showing signs of mental distress. reporting in huntsville -- alexis scott waay-31 news. wellstone says one of the program's main missions would be to keep people out of jail, who don't need to be there.