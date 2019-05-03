Speech to Text for Huntsville Police: Help us find man who assaulted girlfriend and dog that died

waay 31' sydney martin uncovered new information about his past. she explains why police want him back in custody. lt. michael johnson, huntsville police "anybody willing to go as far as to kill an innocent k-9 what else are they willing to do." lieutenant michael johnson told us huntsville police investigators are working to track down tyler knight who was at panoply last weekend. police told waay 31 knight was kicked out of the arts festival on saturday for being belligerent. they say after he left, he tried to strangle his girlfriend. lt. michael johnson, huntsville police"this is a very unique type of assault where someones's breathing is cut off. there has to be some very pertinent evidence that visible on the victim. it allows us to charge him with a felony." police told us knight not only assaulted his girlfriend...but also her dog, breaking the animal's ribs and causing internal bleeding. i talked to knight's ex-wife over the phone-- she told me knight beat the dog in front of the children they share, and were pleading for him to stop. the dog later died from its injuries. it's now been nearly a week since the attack, and police say they want to get him off the street. lt. michael johnson, huntsville police"we have not been able to find him. so we hope someone that knows him or knows where he is at is able to help us find him." syd, "huntsville police told me they urge anyone who might know where knight is to contact them. the department said anyone who comes forward with where he might be can remain anonymous. in huntsville sm waay 31 news." we looked through court records and learned knight was arrested for domestic violence in 20-15. the victim took out a protection order against him, saying he beat and tried to strangle her. the charges were eventually dropped.