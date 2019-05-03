News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Moon Landing
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Moon Landing
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Video of car crashing into mailbox at Arab home
Video of car crashing into mailbox at Arab home (Video courtesy of AJ Lowe)
Posted: May. 3, 2019 4:00 PM
Updated: May. 3, 2019 4:00 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
78°
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
75°
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
75°
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Decatur
Few Clouds
77°
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
79°
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Huntsville Police: Help us find man who assaulted girlfriend and dog that died
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Ardmore, Tennessee
Measles case confirmed in Alabama
WAAY31 obtains personnel file of Muscle Shoals elementary school principal who resigned
Huntsville CVS location closure among almost 50 others
Moulton man dies after motorcycle, car crash
Crews battle overnight Hazel Green house fire
Florence restaurant chef wins Alabama Seafood Cook-off
Madison County Sheriff’s Office charges man with child porn possession
Madison County teacher saved by co-workers in class
Community Events