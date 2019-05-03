Speech to Text for Capital Murder Hearing

new details on a capital murder case in huntsville. a judge ruled the man accused of killing his daughter is eligible for the death penalty. authorities said lionel francis shot and killed his 1 and a half year old daughter in may of 2016. this morning -- the judge said the state can seek the death penalty since he has a prior conviction. the defense argued that the prior conviction isn't serious enough to warrant the death penalty because it was a misdemeanor in north dakota! "if they lose on that aggravating circumstance then and if the jury finds mr. francis guilty the sentence must be life without parole." a jury will be selected to hear the case. because francis was arrested prior to the change in the law in 2017 -- the judge will be able to make the final decision about whether