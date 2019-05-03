Speech to Text for Hazel Green Fire Update

good morning and thanks for joining us for waay 31 news at midday - im alyssa martin. and im will robinson smith. right now - investigators are working to determine what caused a house fire this morning in hazel green... it happened at a home on stafford road... both firefighters and neighbors say-- it could have been lightning. we first brought you this story as breaking news on our morning show. waay 31's casey albritton is live after talking with neighbors on what they saw and heard. casey? the fire happened at this home here on stafford road-- behind me you can see the house is gone--you can only see the framework neighbors told me early this morning they heard a loud boom...and one woman said she even saw lightening hit the house. andrea owens "i heard the popping and the crackling and i looked out the window again and the whole house was in flames." nakia underwood "i saw flashing lights and i thought it was a utility truck...and i opened the door and i saw fire trucks and i realized the house was on fire. i saw some flames and mostly smoke." neighbors say they woke up early friday morning to what they say sounded like a war zone. andrea owens "it all just keeps playing in my head...from the loud boom that sounded like a bomb...to the popping and crackling sound...to the zap of the lighning...." andrea owens lives right across from the house that caught on fire on stafford road in hazel green. she says it was terrifying to see. andrea owens "the thoughts just looking out the window knowing that you can't do anything...just praying that they made it out." officials say the homeowners had no injuries. hazel green firefighters worked for hours to get the fire under control... they say it's likely that a lightening strike could have caused it. andrea owens "i have a new baby so i was thanking god it didn't happen to my house....i mean, they are a good christian family and it happened to them. i don't want it to happen to anybody." owens says she is sad the family is going to have to rebuild their home....and lives. andrea owens "know that they can't be replaced but everything in that house can." the homeowners did not want to go on camera...