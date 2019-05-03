Speech to Text for Capital Murder Hearing

happening today -- a man accused of shooting and killing his own young daughter will be back in court this morning. this is lionel francis -- right now the state is seeking the death penalty-- but his lawyers are fighting against it. waay 31's rodneya ross is live this morning with a look at this case that dates back several years. greg...alyssa-- alexandria francis was just shy of two years old when huntsville police say her own father took a gun and shot her in the head. now he's charged with capital murder and facing the death penalty-- and will appear today in a madison county courtroom for another hearing. vo the shooting happened in may in 20-16...on lockwood court, near drake and triana boulevard police say lionel francis and alexandria's mother got into a fight-- and that's when lionel shot the little girl in the head. the state is now asking for the death penalty. last month-- a motion was filed in court detailing francis' prior conviction in north dakota for "accomplice to aggravated assault." now-- the defense is saying that conviction does not justify the death penalty. that's because under north dakota law the conviction was deemed a misdemeanor. live now-- despite being in court today-- francis' trial isn't supposed to happen until may 20th...