Speech to Text for Hazel green Stafford road house fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news at 6:30-- fire crews in hazel green are on the scene of a house fire. it's happening on stafford road. waay 31's casey albritton is live this morning where that fire is happening and has a better look at whats going on