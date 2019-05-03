Speech to Text for Friday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's casey albritton. happening today, crews will be installing signs along i-565 near the new mazda toyota plant. the alabama department of transportation told waay 31 they will be installing signs between interstate 65 and exit three. the outside lane will be closed in each direction from 9am to 3pm today. investigators are working to find two people involved in a string of car break- ins. the pair was caught on camera at cambridge lane near athens. if you have any information about the break- ins or the people involved ... call the limestone county sheriff's office. there's a new proposal aimed at making the border situation safer for undocumented immigrants-- including their children. it's called the humane act bill. the bill intends to add more border patrol officers and prioritize the cases of unaccompanied children. happening today -- the annual whistlestop festival kicks off in downtown huntsville! for the next two days families can enjoy live music, craft beer, corn hole competitions, and most importantly bar-b-que. tickets for the festival are 25 dollars for adults and 5 dollars for kids. it