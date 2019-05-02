Speech to Text for Animal services looking for owner of abandoned dog

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

take a look at your screen! the huntsville animal shelter says they rescued this little guy from a house on oakwood avenue... right now the're looking for the owners - who could face animal cruelty charges for abandoning the dog... waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville... he's finding out how common abandoned pets are in the city... a neighbor tells me they called animal control last week concerned about the dog inside this house... animal control left a notice on the door... the dog was outside on wednesday... so a neighbor called animal control again... to come rescue the dog... nats: karen sheppard is the director of huntsville animal services... they get roughly 5 calls a week for abandoned animals... and 25 percent of those are actually abandoned pets... karen sheppard/direct or of huntsville animal services "we see a lot of skinny dogs. not this skinny." she can't tell exactly how long he's been without food... karen sheppard/direct or of huntsville animal services "he obviously 30 percent underweight." william swindall lives across the street from the house where the dog was found... since moving in 6 months ago, he's seen people stop by the house only a few times... william swindall/neighbo r "they don't really stay long. it's like they're cleaning out the house." kody fisher "would you deem this an abandonment case?" karen sheppard/direct or of huntsville animal services "it sure looks that way. it sure looks like he got abandoned." abandonment is considered animal cruelty... which comes with a fine... and possible jail time... according alabama law... swindall says the owners... william swindall/neighbo r "definitely deserve, you know, to pay fines, or be properly punished." but the owner might not ever face those consequences... karen sheppard/direct or of huntsville animal services "sometimes its hard for us to prove it, because we'll catch up with people and they'll say 'oh, well it wasn't my dog." nats: in the mean time... karen sheppard/direct or of huntsville animal services "we'll try to find him a home, right away. he'll be available for adoption in just a couple days." this is a rental property... huntsville animal services is in contact with the owner... who lives in tennessee... they tell me they need his help to track down the people who lived here... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...