Speech to Text for Bob Jones James Clemens both advance to regional tournament

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

15 to zero i told you it was a doozie on the diamond today... lets head out to bob jones for the class 7a area 8 softball championship james clemens taking on bob jones in the ship, jets leading 4-0 bottom of sixth aubrey lisenby trying to help out the patriots, this is hit deep, but not enough to clear the fence. bob jones still scoreless mallory lott, trying to extend jets lead, but nice diving catch by the bob jones second baseman, to keep james clemens off the bases late in the game, the patriots could connect with the ball, they had five hits, but jets defense came out on top. final 4-0 both teams advance to regionals next week in florence. along with sparkman and huntsville. ad-lib sports cross talk