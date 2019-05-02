Speech to Text for Madison Academy wins area championship

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

jump over to softball danville priceville trying to stay alive in area tournament, that was the priceville cheer section, the bulldogs weren't able to cross the plate, savannah pelfrey taking care of this foul ball, now danville is up to bat, laney coker rips it up the middle, and lillie dobbins gets all of this ball, its way up, nearly to the fence, thats an rbi double for dobbins!!!1 danville wins 7-0 and goes on to the area championship where they face madison academy..... and that game started right after this one finished.. mustangs getting on early. clair west gets it started with this line drive, not spending much time at first, west steals second, now madison academy has runners in scoring position. so you know what you gotta do now.... get them home... libby privet sits back, waits on the pitch, and its sent way into left field, she's able to move the runners around the bases, and mustangs set up nicely for rahel baker the mercer bear to get to work. she rips this one to left again... and the ball just chilling on the foul line... perfect spot to score some runs. and the runs come on in the final