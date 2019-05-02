Speech to Text for Mustangs sweep Boaz in quarterfinals

left in baseball playoffs, madison academy and boaz looking to get to the final four.... madison academy had hot bats in game 1 tonight, jackson hershler drives one to center field, that will score, brant benson 7-2 ball game bottom of the fifth. same inning, corny miller will get a good chunk of the ball with this hit to left, a little bobble in the outfield, another run will score. final of game one 11-2 game two is all madison academy, so mustangs sweep and head to final four!!!!