Speech to Text for Abortion bill remarks draw national criticism

a state representative' s strong words are gathering national attention! take a listen! that child was brought into the world unloved and unwanted. so, you kill them now or you kill them later. so, you bring a child and you don't kill them now, send them to the electric chair later on down the road -- incarcerate them in prison. this unwanted child." these comments from democratic representative john rogers come 2 days after a bill to ban nearly all abortions in the state passed the alabama house of representatives. thanks for joining us tonight. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. rogers words reaching as far as the first family! here you can see donald trump junior's response! he called roger's extreme view on abortion quote truly sickening. waay 31's sarah singleterry sat down with our political analysts to talk about the abortion bill. she learned why rogers' remarks weren't so shocking to some people. i reached out to representative rogers this afternoon by phone and email and didn't hear back ... we were looking for clarification on his remarks and his thoughts on the national response ... but our political analysts say anyone who knows rogers and alabama politics knows his comments aren't unusual ... dale jackson "if you google john rogers, you'll find a whole bunch of ridiculous statements." waymon burke "he's a very colorful man to say the least." our waay 31 political analysts dale jackson and waymon burke agree ... remarks like this from representative john rogers ... rep. john rogers "you kill them now or kill them later. it's the same thing, murder is murder. do you want murder him as a fetus or murder him when he goes to the penitentiary cause he's an unwanted child." are nothing new ... dj "the shock value for the people that pay close attention to this stuff, it seems to be muted because they're used to this." and while burke realizes rogers' comments sound bizarre to some ... he said sometimes there's an element of truth in controversial statements ... wb "i sense that that's the message he was trying to convey, and that is developing the whole person as they work through life." i called representative terri collins ... the republican from decatur who's sponsoring the abortion bill ... and she said she was horrified by roger's words and sad to think that's his view of life and children ... i also asked her about the bill's future ... specifically the cost of legal fees that would fall on taxpayers if the legislation is signed into law and then challenged. she said cost issues may come ... but life is worth fighting for ... and jackson said the money argument isn't one at all ... dj "i think this idea that we say 'it's going to cost a bunch of money' is just kind of an argument you use because you don't want them to do something." burke says whatever the cost ... it won't be money well spent because anything other than a change of heart won't get to the root of the issue ... wb "the fact is the wealthy will always find a way, whether it's an airline ticket or whatever, to go where abortions are legal." representative collins told me senator clyde chambliss from prattville will carry the abortion bill in the senate ... and they're hoping to have it in judicial committee as early as next week ... in hsv ss waay 31 news