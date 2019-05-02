Speech to Text for Endangered Child Found In Alabama

six! a woman accused of kidnapping an infant is now back in tennessee, after her arrest in limestone county. the 4-month-old had been missing since april 26th, and tennessee police issued an endangered child alert yesterday. courtney burchell is the baby's mother but doesn't have custody. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from where limestone county deputies found the two last night. scottie? this is the road where courtney burchell was found with her missing daughter. i've been told she was staying at a friend's house. after an anonymous call to the sheriff's office, both burchell and the baby were found at the house here on overmyer lane. burchell was taken into custody without incident, and the baby was released to the department of human resources. burchell was charged with felony child endangerment and booked into the limestone county jail last night. she was extradited to giles county ... just north of here past the tennessee line, around four o'clock this afternoon, but i just spoke with the sheriff's office there and they tell me she hasn't been booked yet. i also spoke with a couple of neighbors out here who say they saw some deputies drive by yesterday evening but had no idea what was going on. one neighbor told me if she had known a child was potentially in danger near her home, she definitely would have called the cops. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay