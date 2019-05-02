Speech to Text for ACLU Comments on Huntsville Case

new at 6 -- the american civil liberties union is taking note of a waay 31 i-team investigation ... into alabama expungement laws. our investigation revealed capital murder charges against demorris lauderdale will stay on his record forever ... even though the state dropped the charges. waay31's steven dilsizian has been digging for answers and joins us live with what he's uncovered. guys, today the a-c-l-u told me the law is quote "patently unfair." i spent the day reaching out to leaders here at city hall like mayor tommy battle. i even requested to speak with the huntsville police chief. neither will address the ongoing investigation. huntsville police thought they found the person who killed 19-year-old austin rich in the brixworth at bridge street apartments in late march. they booked demorris lauderdale for the crime, eventually charging him with capital murder. he stayed in the madison county jail for a month, until his attorney submitted surveillance footage showing his client was in georgia, hours away, near the time of the murder. the court did not find enough probable cause against lauderdale and dropped the charges. but the state expungement law forces the charge to stay on his record, because it's a violent crime, and because a jury never deemed him "not guilty." i requested to speak with the huntsville police chief to learn more about lauderdale's arrest and find out how this man spent a month behind bars. police tell me the investigation is ongoing and they can't release information right now. they tell me lauderdale's arrest was based on probable cause evidence they can't release as well. so i turned to city hall, trying to contact mayor tommy battle about the murder that happened in his city. but because the investigation is ongoing, i was told he could not comment either. the american civil liberties union did have a comment on the situation saying quote... take graphic: the aclu said quote alabama's expungement law is patently unfair. in alabama, this arrest will stick with him for life despite the fact that there is proof that he was wrongly arrested. the legislature should address this problem." state lawmakers tell me they are doing their homework on this flawed rule. in the meantime, i am trying to get in contact with the victim's family as the murderer is still on the loose. reporting live in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news.