Parole Board Director Opposes New Legislation

a waay 31 i-team exclusive... the state's parole board is fighting changes demanded by governor kay ivey. today, the waay 31 i-team obtained an email from the executive director of the alabama pardon and parole board. thanks for joining us -- i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. in the email to his employees - eddie cook called two bills designed to change parts of the system - "bad" for the state. he encouraged them to express this to lawmakers - and emphatically denied the parole board is broken. waay 31's breken terry is live after taking this email straight to some of the board's harshest critics. as soon as a source sent me this email i called the governor and attorney general's office. steve marshall's office told me it's already investigating because eddie cook encouraged employees to take their state issued car to montgomery to fight the bill. the franklin county district attorney and family members of victims call this email another slap in the face. rushing- obviously there are some problems in the system. district attorney joey rushing doesn't mince words when talking about the state's pardon and parole board. but executive director eddie cook doesn't agree. in this email to all pardon and parole employees he wrote, i don't think for one millisecond that the "board of pardons and paroles is broken." cook's email surprised rushing. rushing- the efforts to try and get the legislation passed is a good one and i don't know why there is opposition to that when everyone knows some of the things that have happened in the past has allowed some of these violent criminals to go free including ones that murdered people in other counties. that murder in marshall county and a series of waay 31 i-team stories forced state lawmakers to introduce bills curbing the parole board's authority and giving more power to the governor's office. but in this email, cook wrote senate bill 42 and house bill 380 are not in the best interest of the agency and state. he continued, "you have approval to attend this meeting in your state vehicle to show support for this agency and disapproval of sb 42 and hb 380." rushing is ready to see change because the parole board let out a man he put in prison for life... and is now charged with killing three people. rushing- i do think that their can be some changes for the better and those changes would definitely can strengthen the parole board system and i don't understand the opposition besides they are just being resistant to change.