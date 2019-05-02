Speech to Text for New law aims to help Alabama nurses

today. it could soon get a lot easier to become a nurse in alabama. a measure is on governor ivey's desk that would lower standards for people who already have their license. in tonight's skilled to work, waay 31's will robinson-smith explains why there was a push to change the rules, and how it will help the medical industry. robinson-smith if you want to work as a nurse here in alabama, right now you need an alabama license. however, new legislation heading to governor kay ivey's desk is about to change that. wilkinson-buchmann it will open up doors that have previously been barricaded or have been harder to open for travel nurses. dr. sarah wilkinson- buchmann has been one of the strongest supporters of alabama entering the enhanced nurse licensure compact. she serves as president of the alabama state nurses association. wilkinson-buchmann most importantly, it will allow flexibility for practice. nurses in compact states receive one license that allows them to work in any other compact state. right now, there are 30 states in the compact, with louisiana and kansas set to join in july. according to the national council of state boards of nursing, alabama is one of nine states with pending legislation as of last month. states with no plans to join the compact, like ohio and california, list concerns like "growth of telemedicine and telenursing" and "loss of state revenue for new single state licenses." alabama lawmakers sent the bill to governor ivey last week, aided largely by representative, and registered nurse, april weaver. walden she understood the true implications of it and could explain that in a way that somebody non-clinical would not be able to do. anita walden is the chief nursing officer at decatur morgan hospital. she says having alabama as a compact state will help attract more talent to combat the shortage some hospitals are seeing. walden because the nurses are going to go to the states where they can easily go with one license. wilkinson-buchmann says it will also allow alabama nurses to readily help during natural disasters. and it will help one of the largest groups here in huntsville: military families. wilkinson-buchmann military spouses will be able to readily transition into a work setting without having to apply for licensure in the state of alabama. there's also a hope that by putting alabama on the same level as most other states, this can drive a legislative change to raise wages for nurses. walden alabama is the lowest reimbursed state in the united states. so when you're getting low reimbursement, it's very difficult to keep up with wages the way we want to. reporting in decatur, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news. we contacted governor ivey's office today. they told us the nursing bill