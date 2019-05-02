Speech to Text for Parents concerned after Measles case reported

measles is officially in alabama! i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. the health department said it'll release more information in the next 24 hours -- but here's what we know so far. a child was infected in saint clair county. that's about 100 miles south of huntsville. the infant was less than a year old -- which is younger than the recommended age to get the measles vaccine. at this point -- doctors think the child was contagious from april 23rd to may 1st. waay 31's sierra phillips has been working to learn more since the case was confirmed. she joins us live now. representatives here in madison county from retirement homes, hospitals, and school districts say they are keeping an eye on the measles as the outbreak inches closer to north alabama. i talked with one parent who tells me he's extremely concerned. allison- "as soon as our son turned a year old, and we heard about everything happening up north we made sure to get his vaccinations taken care of." nicholas allison is a dad of 2. he has planned on getting his kids vaccinated even before this recent outbreak butas more cases pop up he's getting worried. allison -"its not just to protect one or two kids, it's to protect the whole school." the alabama department of health says one case of measles can result in 12 to 18 others which makes this new case even more concerning. while anti-vaccine support grows on social media, allison says so does the danger for kids to contract illnesses like measles. allison- "you're putting hundreds of children at risk for no reason." according to the alabama department of public health, madison county has the highest amount of religious exemptions for vaccinations in public schools in the state. while his kids are vaccinated allison says he's still worried. allison "my kids have been okay so far but i will keep a close eye on them knowing that its spread down here...its kind of scary." officials say they are currently investigating how the child in alabama was exposed to the measles. reporting live in huntsville sierra phillips waay31 news. waay 31 spoke with the infectious disease specialist at huntsville hospital. he told us medical teams are already preparing for measles -- and extra staffers are on standy-by! doctor alihassoun told us - after reports in nearby states -- it was only a matter of time until alabama had a confirmed case. he said the best defense against the measles is to get vaccinated. that way you'll protect yourself -- as well as the people around you. he added that this disease has the potential to be much more dangerous than other outbreaks -- like the flu. "its not going to be confined to winter time, it really can transmit between the kids and this can continue for many many months" the state is still working to find out how the child was exposed to the measles. alabama is now one of 23 states with confirmed measles cases. the health department said the case in saint clair county fits the centers for disease control definition of the disease -- but they'll continue to do some additional tests. this marks the 705th case in the country. that's up nearly 80 cases since last week. at this point -- it's not considered an outbreak in alabama like we've seen in some other states. but -- this year's total is the highest number of cases reported in the u-s since 1994. it's also the most since measles was