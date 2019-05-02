Speech to Text for Effort underway to include Alabama's LGBTQ community in hate crime law

an effort is underway to include alabama's lgbtq community ... in the hate crime law. right now -- we're one of only a handful of states that don't offer that protection. waay-31s alexis scott has reaction from huntsville's lgbtq community. in alabama, there are heightened penalties if you commit crimes against someone because of their race, religion, or disability. the people i spoke with today said this is a step in the right direction for alabama, and it's been a long time coming. jeffrey guenther advocate for gay rights "this is an issue and it's time we step it up," butt these two sots together reggie milner, identifies as gay "it's definitely definitely long over due and it's definitely a positive step towards something, however, is it really going to be enough," members of the lgbtq community tell me it will take more than legislation to create equality for gays in huntsville. reggie milner, identifies as gay "if you're not teaching the love and acceptance there, then they're not going to go out into society and follow and abide by these rules and laws" a bill before the state senate would increase penalties if someone commits a crime against a person because they are gay. advocate alison munshi says she'll be happy if her community gets protected status. but she says the solution to this problem has always been simple. alison munshi, advocate for gay rights, "we need to listen to each other. we need to learn about each other," because crimes against people based on sexual orientation aren't counted in alabama ... there's no way to tell how often they happen. munshi hopes she's creating a family in huntsville, regardless of what happens at the statehouse. alison munshi, advocate for gay rights, "they are not alone, we're here and that we're working hard every day for them," munshi told me she is hopeful this bill was pass because she says everyone deserves to be protected under the law -- no matter who you are. reporting in hsv -- alexis scott waay-31 news the bill also includes law enforcement officers who are victims of hate crimes. it passed a senate committee yesterday, and now moves to the full senate.