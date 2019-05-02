Speech to Text for Measles case confirmed in Alabama

waay31's steven dilsizian is live at huntsville hospital where doctors and staffers have been preparing for measles to arrive. steven? guys - i spoke with the infectious disease specialist here a short time ago. he tells me medical teams have been preparing for measles at huntsville hospital ... staffers are on stand-by ... and everyone's ready if measles arrives in huntsville. take sot: dr. ali hassoun - infectious disease specialist "now they are reporting 1 case of an infant that is positive for measles and i'll tell you i wouldn't be surprised to see more cases" doctor ali hassoun is an infectious disease specialist at huntsville hospital. he says it was only a matter of time before the state confirmed their first active case of the measles. the department of public health reported a child younger than 1 is diagnosed with the contagious disease. doctor hassoun says this highlights why people need to get their shots. take sot: dr. ali hassoun - infectious disease specialist "the idea when we say please get vaccinated and reduce your chances of infection is not just about you. it's about everybody else as well. because if you get infected, its not just your sickness, you can transmit it to those especially at higher risk" the department of public health says the infant did not travel outside of the state, let alone the country. state officials believe the baby was considered contagious from april 23rd to may 1st and are working with the family to investigate how the child was exposed. doctor hassoun says a measles outbreak would be far more dangerous than the flu. take sot: dr. ali hassoun - infectious disease specialist "its not going to be confined to winter time, it really can transmit between the kids and this can continue for many many months" doctor hassoun tells me huntsville hospital has been preparing for a case of the measles. medical teams are on stand-by for if any cases are reported in the area. reporting live in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news. today's confirmed case is not related to the dekalb county exposure. last month, a man from tennessee with measles passed through alabama ... stopping at the chick fil a in dekalb county. the health department says so far ... no cases of measles have been confirmed as a result of that exposure. the latest numbers from the state show - here in alabama - 71-percent of kids are vaccinated. that's actually a tad higher than the national average. madison county has the highest number of religious exemptions in the state. more than 400 kids didn't have to fulfill the requirement because of their faith. but the vast majority of madison county students are vaccinated. to learn more about measles -- and to see our full coverage -- head to waay tv dot com. you can take a look at the symptoms -- and check out the c-d-c guidelines for the viral infection. to find it -- just head to our news tab ... or search "measles" in our search bar.