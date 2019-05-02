Speech to Text for Limestone County sheriff seeks multiple vehicle break-in suspects

happening now... a string of early-morning car burglaries has a limestone county community on edge. investigators say several cars were broken into at homes off of cambridge lane in athens. they're now looking for these two men caught on survelliance cameras. waay 31's scottie kay spent the day talking with folks whose vehicles were targeted. nathan perry, victim "we woke up, my mom's car was trashed on the inside. the neighbors called and said that we should check our cars for everything. we just found that they had stolen a bunch of stuff like change, and even receipts were gone." nathan perry was in town for just two days, visiting his mom, when his car was broken into. nathan perry, victim "the first night we were here, i came back around 9:00 p.m., and i was like 'i think the car's unlocked. i have important stuff in there, i should probably lock it.' and then last night, i was like, 'well, whatever, i'll just leave it unlocked. we leave tomorrow anyway. and then of course this happens.'" perry says he couldn't believe it when he found out there were other victims. nathan perry, victim "i don't know how someone goes through this entire area without any car alarms going off and being super successful." other neighbors say they're not surprised. margie girard, neighbor "crime has just gotten so bad. it's going to happen everywhere. you just can't take your neighborhood for granted." margie girard has a word of advice after several of her neighbors' cars were tampered with. margie girard, neighbor "i would encourage everybody to just make it a habit before they go to bed to go check their vehicles. just to make sure their vehicles are locked, and then come in and lock their doors behind them." and perry says the incident has reminded him not to leave valuables in plain sight. nathan perry, victim "when you live in a neighborhood like this where things like that don't tend to happen a lot, you kind of forget that you can really lose valuable stuff." perry told me the unfortunate experience now has him being extra cautious. nathan perry, victim "just leaving the house now, i made sure everything was locked. it does worry me a little bit. you just never if you have any information about the break-ins, or the suspects' , you're asked to call the limestone county sheriff's office.